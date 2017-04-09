A large balloon is believed to be the source of the power outage. https://t.co/kSUxSUZrn3 — DurhamPoliceNC (@DurhamPoliceNC) April 9, 2017

The Durham Police Department said a large balloon caused more than 800 people to lose power Sunday afternoon.According to Duke Energy, the outage started around 2:50 p.m.Police said as of 4:58 p.m. power was restored to all affected customers.Police said the power is out from Hillandale/Spruce to Hillsborough Road and from Hillsborough/Hillandale to Highway 15-501 and beyond.Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible.