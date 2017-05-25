  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
NEWS

Morrisville Police arrest 2 in ongoing cell-phone scam

Deion S. Brown, left, and Sasha A. Barnett (Morrisville Police Department)

MORRISVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Morrisville Police pulled the plug Monday on a cell phone scam involving fraudulent activity with Sprint accounts.

With the help of Sprint, Morrisville detectives arrested two people in an undercover operation.

In the past two weeks, there had been reports filed in Morrisville regarding problems with Sprint accounts.

According to Morrisville Police, the scam worked like this:
  • After stealing the victim's information, suspects place an order for multiple iPhones and have them shipped to the victim's address, without their knowledge.

  • Suspects send someone out to the address to steal the package containing the phones from the victim's front porch soon after delivery.

  • Therefore, the victims are unaware of this fraud until they receive a bill in the mail for the phones that they never ordered.


On Monday, detectives arrested Deion Brown, 25, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, and Sasha A. Barnett, 27, of Brooklyn, New York.

Brown was charged with felony larceny, fleeing to elude, and no operator's license. Barnett was charged with felony larceny.

ALSO SEE: Dial-a-scam: Raleigh man gets iPhone he didn't order in the mail

So far, detectives have identified nearly $50,000 in attempted equipment fraud and $43,000 in actual equipment fraud loss.

The investigation is ongoing.

Morrisville Police Department urges residents to examine their monthly phone bills and report any suspicious charges to your cellular provider and to the Police Department.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsscamscellphonefraudwake county newssprintundercoverconsumer concernsMorrisville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump blasts NATO allies for not paying fair share
2-year-old who drowned got out through doggie door
Wisconsin woman leaps on her car to stop carjacker
Rate of Alzheimer's disease deaths jumped 54 pct. in 15 years, CDC finds
More News
Top Stories
Slain girl's brother shot to death in Hoke County
2-year-old who drowned got out through doggie door
Report of 2 people shot in southeast Raleigh
Man killed linked to mask robberies, 2 others arrested
UNC says student-athletes did not get 'special arrangements'
Durham man wanted in bank robberies captured in Texas
Thunderstorms roll through parts of the Triangle
Show More
Chapel Hill PD looks into multiple indecent exposure reports
Blue Cross NC wants rate increase for Obamacare plans
Prosecutor: Bullet meant for suicide killed girlfriend
Religious group's controversial billboard sparks debate
Man arrested for tampering with co-worker's drink
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos