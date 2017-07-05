Morrisville Police charge Cary man with business burglary

Morrisville Police have arrested a Cary man in connection with the burglary of a business in May.Police said Wednesday that Richard Lee Cash Jr., 33, was charged in connection with the May 20 burglary of the Triangle Family Eye Care at 1216 Village Market Place."We value the safety and security of those in Morrisville, and that includes our business community," said Police Chief Patrice Andrews. "We encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity, whether in residential or commercial areas, to report it to the Police."No other information was immediately available.