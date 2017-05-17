  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: ABC11's town hall on 'Addiction: Hidden in plain sight'
NEWS

Motorist dies after driving off bridge into Apex creek

APEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man has died after driving a vehicle off a bridge into an Apex creek Wednesday.

It happened on Apex Barbecue Road; authorities said the driver's vehicle turned over in Beaver Creek.

Authorities responded to the call at 4:44 p.m. The driver ran into the bridge causing his vehicle to go over the bridge into the water.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Matthew Brandon, 36, of Raleigh.

The bridge on Apex BBQ Rd suffered damage during the crash, Apex Police said. They recommend drivers avoid the area until the bridge is deemed safe by the NC Department of Transportation.

The road will be shut down overnight between Kinship and Evans Road while the NC DOT inspects the bridge.

