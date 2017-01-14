NEWS

Multiple arrests made in Wilson man's murder

Left: Elijah Joshua Woodie; Right: Matthew Joseph Taylor. No mug shot was available for Robert Earl McDonald. (Credit: Wilson Police Department)

WILSON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Three murder suspects were arrested in Wilson this week when they broke into the victim's apartment one day after the attack.

Wilson police discovered a man suffering from severe lacerations the 100 block of Hines Street on Wednesday.

The victim, Stephanick Timothy Jones, of Wilson, was taken to Wilson Medical and flown to Vidant for treatment of his injuries.

Jones, 43, died from his injuries on Friday.

On Thursday, officers received a call that Jones' apartment on Lipscomb Road had been broken into.

Investigators arrested the following suspects for the crimes:

- Matthew Joseph Taylor, 19. He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and second-degree burglary.

- Robert Earl McDonald, 22. He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and second-degree burglary.

- Elijah Joshua Woodie, 20. He is charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

All three suspects live in the 800 block of Eastern Avenue in Rocky Mount.

The suspects are being processed into the Wilson County Detention Center under no bond. Their first court appearance is set for Tuesday.

Wilson police continue to investigate this case and expect to arrest additional suspects.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding these cases to contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.

