The owner of a Cumberland County spay and neuter service called The Big Fix is frustrated after losing money and materials in several recent burglaries.Shelby Townsend is a vocal advocate of pet spaying and neutering as well as affordable veterinary care."Tell us! We want to help mama dog" she said. "We want to stop the process. We'll be glad to do that. There's no charge!"But after multiple break-ins, Townsend's calling on the public to help authorities track down the thieves."(They) stole our microwave, our vacuum cleaner, destroyed two of our windows and our back door," Townsend recalled. "Anything they could take that was any value at all!"On Dec. 20, pet food, a donation box, and cash were stolen. A second forced entry through the Big Fix's back door resulted in more items stolen."They stole our donation jars two times, we don't even have a donation box at this time," Townsend explained. "Didn't have a lot of money in it, but $50 is a lot to us, $50 can save an animal!"She believes the thieves are selling bags of high-end dog food stolen from the Big Fix, and she's fed up."We've been vandalized and robbed about six or eight times since we've had this office," Townsend said.She's scheduled repairs and the installation of a security camera but says she relies on grants, donations, and yard sales to keep the non-profit service open.If you know anything about the break-ins, call Crimestoppers.