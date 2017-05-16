NEWS

Multiple fatalities reported in I-95 crash near South Carolina border

I-95 crash (photo courtesy of Eldon Alford)

LUMBERTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A crash involving multiple fatalities has shut down Interstate 95 in both directions near Exit 10 just north of the South Carolina border.


Drivers headed south must take Exit 10 for US-301 South and turn right onto US-301 South. Continue for nine miles and turn left onto NC-130/East Main Street. Continue onto NC-130 to re-access I-95 South.

I-95 crash (photo courtesy of Eldon Alford)


Motorists traveling north must take Exit 2 for NC-130 North and turn left onto NC-130 North. Continue on NC-130 North to US-301 North/Bond Street). Follow US-301 North to re-access I-95 North.

The NC DOT said the highway will be closed for hours.
Related Topics:
newsI-95crashLumberton
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Hill, US allies react to report that Trump shared intelligence
Trump didn't know source of information shared with Russia, adviser says
Trump vilified Hillary Clinton repeatedly for her handling of classified information
NC high school teacher accused of raping a student
More News
Top Stories
Swimmer who drowned at Jordan Lake identified
10-year-old shot in Durham back home
Woman: Man killed while having sex in van
NC high school teacher accused of raping a student
Watch ABC11's town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Adviser: Trump talk with Russians 'wholly appropriate,'
Authorities: Inmate who held 2 nurses hostage was at Geneva hospital for eating shoe
Show More
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is coming to Raleigh!
Sheriff's office now identifying inmates by their eyes
Duke University student still missing in Mass.
Researchers: Remote island has 37.7M pieces of trash
NC university scammed out of nearly $2M
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos