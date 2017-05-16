BREAKING: Multiple deaths reported in crash on I-95 near mm 8. Working to find out more. All lanes are shut down #abc11 pic.twitter.com/hrn1uRocgQ — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) May 16, 2017

I-95 crash (photo courtesy of Eldon Alford)

A crash involving multiple fatalities has shut down Interstate 95 in both directions near Exit 10 just north of the South Carolina border.Drivers headed south must take Exit 10 for US-301 South and turn right onto US-301 South. Continue for nine miles and turn left onto NC-130/East Main Street. Continue onto NC-130 to re-access I-95 South.Motorists traveling north must take Exit 2 for NC-130 North and turn left onto NC-130 North. Continue on NC-130 North to US-301 North/Bond Street). Follow US-301 North to re-access I-95 North.The NC DOT said the highway will be closed for hours.