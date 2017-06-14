These employees on the roof were rescued by police pic.twitter.com/3C1NTcAr8o — Kevin Wood (@megakwood) June 14, 2017

Multiple people have been injured after a shooting at a UPS facility in the area of 17th Street and San Bruno in San Francisco, police say.Sources tell our sister station ABC7 News at least three people were shot at the facility and multiple victims have been transported to the hospital.San Francisco police are advising residents in the area to shelter in place.