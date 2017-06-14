NEWS

Multiple people shot in San Francisco at UPS facility

An investigation is underway after multiple people were shot at a UPS facility in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Multiple people have been injured after a shooting at a UPS facility in the area of 17th Street and San Bruno in San Francisco, police say.

WATCH LIVE: ABC7 News coverage of multiple shooting at UPS facility in SF

Sources tell our sister station ABC7 News at least three people were shot at the facility and multiple victims have been transported to the hospital.

San Francisco police are advising residents in the area to shelter in place.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscrimeshootingSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
San Francisco police respond to shooting at UPS facility
Suspect dead after opening fire at congressional baseball practice
Assailant who shot at GOP lawmakers now dead
Politicians react to shooting of Majority Whip Scalise
At least 12 dead in massive London high-rise fire
More News
Top Stories
What we know: The suspect in the baseball shooting
Suspect in Congressional baseball shooting has died
Elderly man drowns after his riding lawnmower overturns
Panthers minicamp day 2 highlights
'Yappy Hour' aimed at stopping dog flu
12 dead in London fire; figure expected to rise
Three-year-old girl critically hurt in Fayetteville crash
Show More
Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Today
Cary Parkway to be widened at High House Road
Infamous 'Lake Boone Trail Chicken' returned
Cumberland County ends contract with superintendent
Last day for Kestrel Heights High School
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
More Photos