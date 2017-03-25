NEWS

Raleigh murder suspect found unresponsive in jail cell hours after arrest

Jose Humberto Lara-Pineda (image courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
An 18-year-old Raleigh murder suspect was found unresponsive in his jail cell just hours after being arrested this week, officials said.

On Tuesday, Jose Humberto Lara Pinda was charged with first-degree murder and booked into to the Wake County Detention Center.

READ MORE: Police arrest 18-year-old for murder after finding NC man strangled to death

Pineda was being held in a single-occupancy cell. Later that day, Pineda was found unresponsive in his cell from self-inflicted injuries.

Emergency medical and life-saving procedures were performed by Wake County Detention Center officers, medical staff, and Raleigh police.

Wake County EMS responded and transported him to Wake Medical Center. On Wednesday, officials were notified that Pineda had died.

This incident is under investigation.

On Thursday, a teen charged with murder in Durham killed herself inside her Durham County Jail cell. Read more about that here.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsbody founddeath investigationmurdersuicideRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
18-year-old charged in murder of man found strangled
NEWS
Masked robbers at Las Vegas' Bellagio Hotel broke into store's jewelry cases with sledgehammers
'Armed and dangerous' murder suspect arrested at Canadian border
2 missing Fayetteville children found stabbed to death
Sanitation Department miraculously reunites woman with lost wedding ring
More News
Top Stories
Masked robbers at Las Vegas' Bellagio Hotel broke into store's jewelry cases with sledgehammers
'Armed and dangerous' murder suspect arrested at Canadian border
Fire breaks out at North Hills apartment complex
City crews work on water main break in Durham.
2 missing Fayetteville children found stabbed to death
Trump calls Democrats 'losers' after GOP health bill failure
Elderly couple placed on wrong flight, end up in NY
Show More
Small plane crashes into Georgia home, pilot killed
Men caught allegedly stealing litter of Husky puppies
Cooper: HB2 repeal will take 'some kind of compromise'
UNC bashes Butler 92-80 to reach NCAA tourney Elite Eight
Durham neighborhood concerned over growing sinkhole
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
More Photos