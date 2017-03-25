RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --An 18-year-old Raleigh murder suspect was found unresponsive in his jail cell just hours after being arrested this week, officials said.
On Tuesday, Jose Humberto Lara Pinda was charged with first-degree murder and booked into to the Wake County Detention Center.
READ MORE: Police arrest 18-year-old for murder after finding NC man strangled to death
Pineda was being held in a single-occupancy cell. Later that day, Pineda was found unresponsive in his cell from self-inflicted injuries.
Emergency medical and life-saving procedures were performed by Wake County Detention Center officers, medical staff, and Raleigh police.
Wake County EMS responded and transported him to Wake Medical Center. On Wednesday, officials were notified that Pineda had died.
This incident is under investigation.
On Thursday, a teen charged with murder in Durham killed herself inside her Durham County Jail cell. Read more about that here.
Report a Typo