NEWS

South Carolina murder suspect killed in shootout with NC troopers in Robeson County

A murder suspect is dead after a police chase that began in South Carolina ended about seven miles into North Carolina on Interstate 95 Friday morning.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said it was asked to assist the Robeson County Sheriff's Office in the pursuit around 7:15 Friday morning.

The Highway Patrol said it made several attempts to stop the suspect's vehicle.

"Once the vehicle stopped, an armed confrontation ensued and the suspect died on the scene," said a spokesperson in a news release.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, which is standard protocol after any officer-involved shooting. The two troopers involved will be placed on administrative duty, which is also standard.

WPDE-TV reports that a woman was murdered in Marlboro County near the North Carolina border earlier Friday, but it wasn't immediately confirmed that the two event were related.

Troopers have not identified the man killed in the shootout.

ABC11 will update this breaking news story.
Related Topics:
newsnorth carolina newsshootingnc highway patrolofficer involved shooting
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Soldier shoots machete-wielding attacker in Paris
Man arrested in bright lights road rage shooting
Raleigh man charged with attempted rape
Trump Administration Announces New Sanctions on Iran
More News
Top Stories
Orange Water and Sewer Authority tells customers not to use water
Protective order placed against man in machete attack
Conway Cites 'Massacre' That Never Happened to Defend Trump Travel Ban
Raleigh man charged with attempted rape
Man arrested in bright lights road rage shooting
Man Sets Off Explosive Device at Cheesecake Factory
3 high school students accused in homeless man's assault
Show More
Soldier shoots machete-wielding attacker in Paris
Pig blamed for setting deputy's home on fire
Colder air for the weekend, snowflakes flying
Firefighters cut driver from vehicle in Wake County crash
Woman shot near downtown Durham
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
More Photos