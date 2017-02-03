A murder suspect is dead after a police chase that began in South Carolina ended about seven miles into North Carolina on Interstate 95 Friday morning.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol said it was asked to assist the Robeson County Sheriff's Office in the pursuit around 7:15 Friday morning.
The Highway Patrol said it made several attempts to stop the suspect's vehicle.
"Once the vehicle stopped, an armed confrontation ensued and the suspect died on the scene," said a spokesperson in a news release.
The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, which is standard protocol after any officer-involved shooting. The two troopers involved will be placed on administrative duty, which is also standard.
WPDE-TV reports that a woman was murdered in Marlboro County near the North Carolina border earlier Friday, but it wasn't immediately confirmed that the two event were related.
Troopers have not identified the man killed in the shootout.
ABC11 will update this breaking news story.
South Carolina murder suspect killed in shootout with NC troopers in Robeson County
NEWS
More News
Top Stories