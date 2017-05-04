NEWS

North Carolina-based Wicked Weed Brewing sold to Anheuser-Busch

File photo of an Anheuser Busch logo

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina --
North Carolina-based Wicked Weed Brewing Co. is teaming up with Anheuser-Busch.

WSOC reports that there was backlash almost immediately after the Asheville brewer announced it's selling the company to the brewing giant.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The owners of the craft brewery said the deal allows them to get more benefits for current and future employees.

"Just over four years ago, we started out with a simple idea: make great beer. From west-coast IPAs, to barrel-aged sours, we've been able to create world-class ales in a city that we love," the company wrote on Instagram. "We've grown from a small Brewpub with 60 employees, to a company with 4 locations and over 200 employees. In order to innovate, push the boundaries, and grow, we've decided to take on the High End branch of Anheuser-Busch as a strategic partner."

"Our founding ownership staff will continue to lead Wicked Weed in their same capacities as we move forward, and into the future," the post continued. "This decision is a large part of the future for Wicked Weed, and will allow our brand, staff, and beers to achieve their greatest potential. We will be releasing more details soon. Thank you for being a part of this journey with us."


The brewery did not release terms of the deal, which will also have to be approved by state regulators.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscraft beerbeerAsheville
Load Comments
NEWS
Gas leak closes Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville
The Note: Obamacare 'repeal and replace' will not repeal and probably not replace
House to vote on Republican health care plan today
Man charged with murder in Raleigh shooting
More News
Top Stories
Gas leak closes Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville
Man charged with murder in Raleigh shooting
Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old Forsyth County girl
Man dies after Raleigh stabbing
North Carolina man arrested on child sex charges
House to hold vote on GOP health care bill Thursday
Uncle Sam offering $5K bonus to train others
Show More
Suspects wanted in rash of car break-ins in Raleigh
Britain's Prince Philip, 95, to retire from royal duties
Where will Jahmir Smith go? Pretty much anywhere he wants
Risk for severe storms today! Biggest threat - high winds
Durham Board of Education is in need of your help
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
More Photos