North Carolina-based Wicked Weed Brewing Co. is teaming up with Anheuser-Busch.reports that there was backlash almost immediately after the Asheville brewer announced it's selling the company to the brewing giant.The owners of the craft brewery said the deal allows them to get more benefits for current and future employees."Just over four years ago, we started out with a simple idea: make great beer. From west-coast IPAs, to barrel-aged sours, we've been able to create world-class ales in a city that we love," the company wrote on Instagram. "We've grown from a small Brewpub with 60 employees, to a company with 4 locations and over 200 employees. In order to innovate, push the boundaries, and grow, we've decided to take on the High End branch of Anheuser-Busch as a strategic partner.""Our founding ownership staff will continue to lead Wicked Weed in their same capacities as we move forward, and into the future," the post continued. "This decision is a large part of the future for Wicked Weed, and will allow our brand, staff, and beers to achieve their greatest potential. We will be releasing more details soon. Thank you for being a part of this journey with us."The brewery did not release terms of the deal, which will also have to be approved by state regulators.