NC STATE FAIR

NC Department of Labor issues moratorium on some fair rides after deadly Ohio ride malfunction

EMBED </>More Videos

North Carolina is taking a close look at fair-ride safety leading up to the State Fair.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Department of Labor tells ABC11 that they will issue a moratorium on all KMG Fire Ball rides in the state after Wednesday's Ohio State Fair tragedy.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

A swinging and spinning amusement park ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned and broke apart on the opening day of the fair, hurling people through the air, killing at least one and injuring seven others.

RELATED: 1 killed, 7 injured in Ohio State Fair ride malfunction

The North Carolina Department of Labor said the exact ride was in operation in the Charlotte area just 2 and a half months ago.



On Wednesday evening, dramatic video captured by a bystander at the Ohio State Fair showed the Fire Ball ride swinging back and forth like a pendulum and spinning in the air when it crashes into something and part of the ride flies off. Screams are heard as passengers are thrown to the ground.

The company providing rides at the fair this year described the Fire Ball as an "aggressive thrill" ride.

On its website, Amusements of America said that since its debut in 2002, the Fire Ball, which was manufactured by KMG, had become "one of the most popular thrill rides on the AOA Midway." The company's description of the ride said it swings riders 40 feet (12 meters) above the midway while spinning them at 13 revolutions per minute.

Ride inspectors did not notice anything out of the ordinary when they conducted their inspections and cleared the Fire Ball for passengers, said Ohio's Director of Agriculture David Daniels. All of the rides at the fair are checked several times when they are being set up to ensure they are set up the way the manufacturer intended, he said.

Amusements of America provided rides for the North Carolina State Fair in the early 2000s.

A different company was involved in the Vortex accident at the fair grounds in 2013 that malfunctioned and hurled people off the ride, seriously injuring several of them.

State Fair ride owner enters plea, will serve 30 days

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsamusement ridestate fairperson killednationalnc state fair
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NC STATE FAIR
Vendors raise money for flood victims at State Fair
Hurricane Matthew overshadows NC State Fair
N.C. State Fair a welcome distraction from the flooding
ABC11's Top Ten things about the NC State Fair
More nc state fair
NEWS
Mandatory visitor evacuation ordered for Ocracoke island
Here's who Trump's advisers are eyeing as possible Priebus replacements
Ohio State Fair reopens after 18-year-old's death, rides closed
Sessions says it hasn't been the 'best week' amid Trump criticism
More News
Top Stories
Mandatory visitor evacuation ordered for Ocracoke island
2 charged in break-in at Raleigh amusement arcade
Accused preschool teacher told to stay away from kids
GOP to consider 'skinny' repeal option on health care
Wilson police looking for murder suspect
North Carolina redistricting arguments heard by judges
Teen who livestreamed deadly Ca. crash pleads not guilty
More red light cameras coming to Fayetteville
Show More
How North Carolina fugitive was finally captured
Authorities need help finding missing Chapel Hill woman
Bieber strikes paparazzo with pickup in Beverly Hills
1 killed, 7 injured in Ohio State Fair ride malfunction
Fayetteville teen missing
More News
Top Video
1 killed, 7 injured in Ohio State Fair ride malfunction
Murder victim's family holds vigil, awaits justice
Apex 'dreamer' free, but still faces legal, health fight
Durham Police investigate string of pawn-shop robberies
More Video