Cary family desperately seeks driver who almost killed their father

Douglas Porter was hit on Penny Road Saturday night

By
CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
One Cary family is desperately searching for the person responsible for almost killing their father.

Douglas Porter is now laying in a hospital bed recovering from being hit by an unknown driver.

His bruised and bloodied body was left helpless on the side of the road until someone alerted authorities, and Porter doesn't even remember being hit.

The crash happened Saturday evening around seven off Penny Road in Cary.

READ MORE: Cary police investigate hit and run

Loved ones said Porter was headed home from work on his moped when he was hit.

"We didn't know for 12 hours that he had been injured," Porter's ex-wife Lauren said.

Lauren said she is horrified at the thought of nearly losing the father of her three children.

"It just breaks my heart that any person would leave another person possibly to die and not try to do something," she said.

She collected what's left of Douglas' moped and belongings, as Cary police try to determine who struck him and kept going.

Investigators said they don't have many clues. But right now, detectives believe the person who hit Douglas was driving a dark blue Honda.

It's a clue Lauren is hoping leads to an arrest.

"I want to say to the person that did this to him please come forward and do the right thing."

Douglas has gone through several surgeries and has a long road ahead.

Those with any information that can help investigators are asked to call Cary police at (919) 469-4012.

