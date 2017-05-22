NEWS

Fayetteville 11-year-old with strong work ethic excited about surprise lawn mower, starting own business

A local Fayetteville lawn care company surprises a boy, wanting to start his own summer business, after showing strong work ethic. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A local Fayetteville lawn care company surprised a boy, wanting to start his own summer business, after he showed a strong work ethic.

Q'yaron Godson, 11, said he is on the hunt for a summer job.

"I'm getting older, but I have to find something to do," said Gadson. "I can't just sit in the house and play all my life. I have to get outside and do something at least."

"He loves to do things beyond a little 11-year-old's thoughts," said his mother, Katrina Godson.

She said he loves to fix things, like his dad's motorcycle, and he even cuts grass for his church.

He asked Fayetteville's Grasshoppers Lawn Care for a job, and when they said no, he went back and asked if they could help him find a used lawn mower.

"If I can't find a job, I'm going to make a job," said Q'yaron.

"I thought it was pretty interesting that the young man is only in the fourth grade, and he really wants to work," said Bobby West, owner of Grasshoppers Lawn Care.

West reached out to the man who fixes their gear, William Moss, and they decided to surprise him with a new lawn mower, weed eater, and gas cans.

"I just admired him for trying," said Moss, owner of Moss Small Engine Repair. "Most kids nowadays don't want to do things like that."

"What's going on?" Q'yaron asked when he saw them pulling up in front of his home.

"You have no idea," his mother said with a laugh. "Look at his face."

Moss tried to a lawn mower, but it didn't work out, so him and his wife just went to Lowe's and got you a brand-new one," said Kimi West with Grasshoppers Lawn Care.

The gift brought the boy to tears as he hugged each of them saying, "thank you."

"God bless you," Moss said in return.

"I was going to fall out crying," Q'yaron said. "I just want them to know I'm very thankful to have everything that I have now, and God bless them all."

"Keep this attitude you got, son, and keep going," Moss said.

The 11-year-old said he's ready to work and already has two customers lined up.

