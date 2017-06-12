Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victims Unit have charged and arrested a suspect in connection with a rape investigation that occurred on Saturday.Johnny Ray Cain Lindquist, 23, has been arrested and charged with second-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sex offense, and false imprisonment.According to authorities, Lindquist was a registered sex offender and an acquaintance of the victim at the time of the offense.Lindquist was arrested on Sunday and was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he received a $500,000 secured bond.