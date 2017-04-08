Emotional night for all of these Syrians here in Raleigh/Durham. "Hug them. Kiss them," speaker says. #SyriaStrikes @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/EaCR2oweuS — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) April 8, 2017

Vigil for victim's of #SyriaStrikes starts with a message of unity and peace from a Syrian refugee. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/S3qWqClUpb — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) April 8, 2017

Many members of the North Carolina community gathered outside of the Cary Islamic Center Saturday night to honor the victims of the Syrian airstrikes.A vigil for those who lost their lives was held just four days after the attack occurred on April 4. ABC11's Tim Pulliam said it was an emotional night for local Syrians.A solemn message was spoken from the holy Koran: One senseless death is more significant in the eyes of God than a world of chaos and destruction.And yet, it's these individuals, both Muslim, Jews, and Christians that are grieving the mass causalities in the US-Syrian-Russian conflict.Dozens died from Tuesday's chemical explosion, some of them were children.Neighbor's from across the triangle have even reached out, showing their support."It made me think of my own children suffering that same sort of fate," said vigil attendee Paige Gant.Others who came out said they felt the U.S. let Syria down."I felt devastated," Hillsborough resident Heather Redding said. "I felt like our country had let these children down. Had let these families down."Many residents believe some lives could have been spared if the President didn't attempt to block Syrian Refugees from the U.S. Now, they're asking President Trump to change that policy and align it with the court's decision to let refugees in."We care for all souls because we are all humans we belong to the same family," said activist Abdullh Khadra. "Whether we like it or not. We are all children of Adam and Eve, we are one human family."At the vigil, attendees signed petitions that will go to Congressmen Tillis, Burr and Price. They are asking the president to have a change of heart on his policy around immigration.They hope the congressmen will deliver the petitions to the White House.