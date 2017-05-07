NEWS

NC State student dead after crash in Wake County

One NC State University student is dead after a crash that occurred in Wake County Sunday morning. (Credit: Tim Pulliam/Twitter )

One NC State University student is dead after a crash that occurred in Wake County Sunday morning.

Troopers said it happened around 3:45 a.m. on Penny Road and Deerview Drive.

Authorities said James Randall Thomas, 21, was traveling west on SR 1379 when it lost control in a curve, ran off the roadway to the right, struck a tree, and then overturned.

Cheyanne Nicole Hass, 22, was unrestrained in the back seat and was ejected from the car. She was pronounced dead on scene by Wake County Paramedics.

According to school records, Hass was an engineering student.

Thomas was transported to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

A third passenger, Mason Andrew Lanier, 21, was also was transported to WakeMed with serious injuries.



Authorities said speed and alcohol are both factors in the incident.

Lanier told police that the three were returning from a graduation party. All occupants were students or graduates of NC State University.

The university's Electrical and Computer Engineering Department tweeted about the incident saying, "Our hearts & prayers go out to the family of graduating ECE senior Cheyanne Hass & for James Thomas."

Classmates and friends held a vigil for Hass Sunday night.



Charges are pending against Thomas pending his medical condition and additional investigation by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

