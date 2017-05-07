NEWS

NC State student dead after crash in Wake County

Penny Road (ABC11 Photographer/Aaron Asselin)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
One NC State University student is dead after a crash that occurred in Wake County Sunday morning.

Troopers said it happened around 3:45 a.m. on Penny Road and Deerview Drive.

Authorities said James Randall Thomas, 21, was traveling west on SR 1379 when it lost control in a curve, ran off the roadway to the right, struck a tree, and then overturned.

Cheyanne Nicole Hass, 22, was unrestrained in the back seat and was ejected from the car. She was pronounced dead on scene by Wake County Paramedics.

According to school records, Hass was an eningeering student.

Thomas was transported to Wake Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

A third passenger, Mason Andrew Lanier, 21, was also was transported to Wake Medical Center with serious injuries.



Authoirities said speed and alcohol are both factors in the incident.

Lanier told police that the three were returning from a graduation party. All occupants were students or graduates of NC State University.

The university issuded a statment saying, "On behalf of the university community, we send our deepest sympathies and prayers to the Hass family and those involved in the accident."

Charges are pending against Thomas pending his medical condition and additional investigation by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

