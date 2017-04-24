NEWS

NC teen, 13, arrested in sex assaults of two women

(WSOC)

WSOC
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 13-year-old Charlotte boy has been arrested in connection with two sexual assault cases involving adult women.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Monday that the arrest involved two cases from earlier this year.

One of the cases was from January when a 24-year-old woman told police she was sexually assaulted on Murrayhill Road near Scaleybark Road in south Charlotte.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The victim told officers she was attacked and then forced to the ground before the sexual assault.

CMPD say the 13-year-old suspect is connected to a sexual assault in an apartment complex laundry room two weeks before the attack on Murrayhill Road.

Police said the 13-year-old was arrested in connection with robberies in February and that DNA from those cases matched the two sexual assault cases.

The teen is being held in a juvenile detention facility. Police are not releasing his name because of his age.

Information for this story from ABC affiliate WSOC.
Related Topics:
newsteenagerjuvenile crimesexual assaultnorth carolina newsCharlotte
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Aaron Hernandez's loved ones attend private funeral, suicide notes released to family
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Dallas office building, police say
NC woman mistakes real IRS for scam, ignores officer
Durham man dead, 2 others hurt in crash at I-40/85 split
More News
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Accidents reported on wet roads
NC woman mistakes real IRS for scam, ignores officer
Fayetteville releases new sketch of Ramsey St Rapist
Man charged in Durham double shooting
Durham man dead, 2 others hurt in crash at I-40/85 split
Men in American flag masks rob Fayetteville Taco Bell
5 victims ID'd in Queens fire; No working smoke detectors found
Show More
Woman accused of forcing 12-year-old into prostitution
Man wanted in 4 Raleigh Burger King robberies
Soldier killed in Fayetteville motorcycle crash
Child falls from back of church bus
Confederate monuments being removed in New Orleans
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
PHOTOS: Chapel Hill home heavily damaged by fire
PHOTOS: Close call when SUV lands in pond near Vass
More Photos