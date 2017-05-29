NEWS

Goldsboro teen shot to death, authorities searching for suspect

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Goldsboro teen has died after he was shot Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., Goldsboro police were responding to a shooting in the 400 block of Hollowell Street.

Officer located Desconte Bryant on the front porch of the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bryant was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital and later transported to Vidant in Greenville where he died.

Investigators with the Investigation Services Bureau responded and are conducting an investigation at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255.

Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information.

