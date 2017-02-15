Pro-immigrant activists in the Triangle are planning to participate in a "Day without Immigrants" on Thursday.Activists are planning a demonstration in downtown Raleigh at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. About 20 area businesses have confirmed they'll close to show their support, with the list still growing.They're asking immigrants not to go to work, open their businesses, or buy anything on Thursday. They're also telling people not to send their kids to school."To send a message to all politicians that our economy is big here in North Carolina and the whole nation," said David Salazar, who represents 'Si a las Licencias,' one of the groups organizing the demonstration.El Pancito Bakery on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh posted a sign on its door saying it'll close Thursday."If we don't show up for work tomorrow, if our kids don't go to school tomorrow, hopefully, they'll see that we're needed in this country," said Silvia Martinez, who owns two El Pancito Bakery locations and runs them with her family."I think it's important because we need to bring attention to what's happening in the country. People being deported, not just Hispanic people, everybody," said Martinez's daughter, Patricia Cote.Local activists say they want to show their opposition to President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration, including the border wall, and his travel ban."This is for all immigrants of all races," Salazar said.The President has said his orders on immigration are about security and protecting against terrorism.But Martinez said these immigration orders impact her customers and the community directly. Martinez says she and her employees are taking a financial hit from closing for a day. But she says the futures of many in the community are at risk and she wants their voices heard."It's going to be a loss but I figure it's better to lose one day's work or money or work instead of losing maybe the rest of the year because our people are going to be deported," Martinez said.