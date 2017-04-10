NEWS

NCCU freshman killed in head-on Durham crash

One woman is dead and at least two others are in the hospital after a car crash in Durham Sunday night. (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
An 18-year-old freshman at North Carolina Central University was killed in a head-on crash in Durham Sunday night that police say was caused by a drunk driver.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Geer Street, near Cheek Road.

The Durham Police Department said an eastbound vehicle driven by 25-year-old Natasha Lynn Taylor crossed the center line and hit another car driven by 18-year-old Quillon Rendleman of Charlotte.

A passenger in Rendleman's car, - Myiah Andrews of Greenville - died.

Both drivers and two other passengers in Rendleman's car were taken to the hospital.

Taylor is charged with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, and failing to maintain lane control. She's in Durham County Jail under a $250,000 bond.

Natasha Lynn Taylor

