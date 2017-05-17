NEWS

Raleigh neighbors say shooting was fight between men on double date

Authorities were called to the house on Spanglers Spring Way in Raleigh early Wednesday morning

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Neighbors in the Battle Ridge subdivision in Southeast Raleigh tell ABC11 that the deaths of two men in the neighborhood early Wednesday may have been a murder-suicide.

They say a woman who lives in the 7000 block of Spranglers Spring Way moved in with her child and husband a few months ago, but the husband moved out not long after.

Not long after the shooting at 4:40 a.m. several neighbors say the woman who lives at the house told them she had been on a double date and the two men started fighting.

They say she told them one shot the other and then himself.

Eight hours after the gunshots rang out, Raleigh investigators allowed the men's bodies to be removed from the house.

Although police haven't officially confirmed whether the shooting was a murder-suicide, they say the crime was not random and that they are not looking for a suspect.


