NEWS

New campaign aims to stop police-involved shootings

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A new campaign to stop officer-involved shootings of unarmed people is underway in the Triangle.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Stop Killing Us campaign announced a national day of action in Raleigh, while also calling for universal standards for law enforcement.

A small group gathered outside the North Carolina Department of Justice and announced several of their demands, which include requiring municipalities to establish citizen review boards and abolishing the use of no-knock searches.

"We can no longer assume each police department knows what to do in this country," said the Rev. Curtis Gatewood. "It's important to have universal standards so whether you're in L.A., in New York, or whether you're in Mayberry."

These activists said they believe people, especially African-Americans, are being brutalized by police. They're encouraging the public to join August 28 for the Day of Action and push for nationwide standards.

"If we are not willing to nip it in the bud wherever it may be, it will get out of hand and it will knock on the doorstep of any American or any other person across this world," said Gatewood.

ABC11 reached out to North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein's Office for comment. A spokesperson said the AG's staff has received the material and is reviewing it.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsofficer-involved shootingblack lives matterracial profilingrace relationsraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sessions has no plans to resign, hasn't spoken to Trump in days, source says
McCain reminds Trump 'we are his equal' in return to Senate
Suspects break in, damage Raleigh amusement arcade
Former Trump campaign manager subpoenaed by Senate Judiciary Committee
Republicans pull off narrow victory to move health reform forward
More News
Top Stories
2nd teen charged in Durham murder near park
Raleigh men's shelter working to fix A/C problems
Body of missing Chatham County teen found in Sugar Lake
Day care worker taped allegedly assaulting toddler
UNC scheduled for August hearing in NCAA academic case
Barbara Sinatra, wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 90
3D imaging used for new Raleigh cathedral
Fourth man arrested in Cole Thomas disappearance
Show More
Friend remembers teen killed in CA live stream crash
NC woman allegedly tries to hire hitman to kill husband
Survivor in human smuggling case says trailer was full
Pet fees waived in Harnett because of overcrowding
Suspects break in, damage Raleigh amusement arcade
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
More Photos