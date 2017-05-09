NEWS

New Dove body wash campaign sparks backlash and ridicule online

(Dove/YouTube)

UNITED KINGDOM --
A new Dove soap advertisement has quickly sparked ridicule online.

As part of its new "Real Beauty" campaign, which challenges beauty standards, the company has unveiled six differently shaped bottles of body wash in the United Kingdom.

The ad, which is posted on their website and YouTube page, features bottles that are meant to evoke the different body shapes of women.

Instead of the good intentions the company was aiming for, backlash was quick to develop on Twitter, with some people criticizing the company and others joking about how ridiculous the bottles look.

Take a look at the advertisement below for yourself:


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsadvertisingcampaignwomenNew York City
Load Comments
NEWS
Progressive Moon Jae-in elected president in South Korea, favors dialogue with North Korea
US considering sending up to 3,000 additional troops to Afghanistan
VIDEO shows girl, 9, attacked by kangaroo at safari park
Chaos breaks out at Fort Lauderdale Airport after flights canceled
More News
Top Stories
Credit Suisse to add jobs, get tax break in NC expansion
Evacuations underway in Hillsborough due to gas leak
Man convicted of killing Shaniya Davis wants new trial
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Aaron Hernandez murder conviction erased after suicide
Two die in fire at Myrtle Beach campground
Driver injured after sideswiping car in Raleigh
Show More
Raleigh transportation station described as game changer
Should Orange County schools ban Confederate apparel?
At 70, 'Grandma Shirley' gets Wake Tech degree
I-Team: NC among top 10 states for resettled refugees
How local law enforcement can track your every move
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos