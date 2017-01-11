  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
New road damage from Hurricane Matthew found in Cumberland County
Work remains in the Sandhills.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Three months after Hurricane Matthew struck, state officials discovered new storm damage in Cumberland County.

Earlier this week, transportation engineers found serious erosion around a bridge on Crystal Springs Road.

And people in the neighborhoods are trying to get around the detours as best they can.

"It's probably at least a good three or four miles out of the way for us to get anywhere we need to get and back home," said area resident Chase Hillier.

What was once a shortcut road out of his neighborhood is now an obstacle course for Hillier.

"It's definitely difficult," Hillier said. "We have to go the opposite way on Crystal Springs Road, all the way around here, so it's quite a pain."

On Monday, a bridge on Crystal Springs Road was closed after a motorist said the bridge felt unstable when she drove over it.

DOT Engineers believe the bridge sustained damage during the hurricane, and they have closed it until further notice.

It's one of more than a dozen bridges and roads in Cumberland County still impassable after Matthew lashed eastern North Carolina.

Transportation engineers hope to reopen several roads in the next few months.

For more, including details on damaged dams in the area, please watch the video report above.
