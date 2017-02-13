NEWS

No charges to be filed against daycare worker in Carrboro breastfeeding incident

CARRBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Carrboro Police Department said Monday that no criminal charges will be filed against a daycare worker accused of breastfeeding a baby without the mother's permission.

The incident was reported February 3rd at the Carrboro Early School.

"After investigating the circumstances of the incident, and after consultation with the Orange County District Attorney's Office and the police department's attorneys, it was determined that no criminal charges would be filed," the department said in a news release.

Kaycee Oxendine told ABC11 that a fellow daycare worker at Carrboro Early School where she teaches pre-K, asked if she could breastfeed her 3-month-old son who was constipated.

Oxendine said she told the woman no, twice, and then left the nursery. Oxendine said moments later, the woman was captured on the daycare's security camera adjusting her top and holding the baby to her chest for several seconds.

Oxendine said her son was born prematurely and had never had breastmilk until that day. He became sick that night and Oxendine rushed him to the emergency room at UNC Hospital. He has since recovered.

