The Durham County District Attorney's office said Monday that no charges will be fired against the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Frank Clark.Clark was shot in the McDougald Terrace neighborhood November 22. A report on the shooting issued by the Durham Police Department soon after the shooting said officers M.D. Southerland and C.S. Barkley started talking to Clark when Clark reached for his waistband and a struggle started.During the struggle, the officers heard a shot and Southerland fell to the ground. Barkley fired his weapon in response. A third officer, C.Q. Goss, radioed for help.An autopsy report released by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Clark was shot in the head and right thigh. It also he had cocaine, methadone, and oxycodone in his system.An attorney for Clark's family said it believes he was shot from behind while fleeing.The report says a loaded 9 millimeter handgun was found on the ground next to Clark. It had been reported stolen in January.