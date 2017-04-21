NEWS

North Carolina soldier murdered in Texas

Pvt. Justin Antwan Lewis (image courtesy US Army)

FORT HOOD, Texas (WTVD) --
Fort Hood, Texas officials released the name Friday of a North Carolina soldier who they say was shot to death April 17.

The Killeen Daily Herald reports 19-year-old Private Justin Antwan Lewis of Henderson was found dead in a vacant lot around 11:30 p.m. The case is being treated as a homicide.

Lewis was assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, Fort Hood, Texas since February 2017. His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

