Zebulon teen injured in hit-and-run, charges pending

ZEBULON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 13-year-old is in the hospital after police said he was hit by a car Saturday night.

According to Zebulon police, officers were called to Braemar Highland Drive and King Malcolm Lane around 7 p.m. after reports of a hit-and-run.

When officers arrived, they found 13-year-old Jayden King had been hit by a Nissan Maxima.

The victim was transported to WakeMed in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Officers located the suspect's vehicle a short time later and found that the 15-year-old driver had taken the vehicle while his mother was at work without her knowledge.

Charges will be filed and Juvenile Petitions will be obtained for felony hit-and-run, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and driving without a license.
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
