A 13-year-old is in the hospital after police said he was hit by a car Saturday night.According to Zebulon police, officers were called to Braemar Highland Drive and King Malcolm Lane around 7 p.m. after reports of a hit-and-run.When officers arrived, they found 13-year-old Jayden King had been hit by a Nissan Maxima.The victim was transported to WakeMed in serious but non-life-threatening condition.Officers located the suspect's vehicle a short time later and found that the 15-year-old driver had taken the vehicle while his mother was at work without her knowledge.Charges will be filed and Juvenile Petitions will be obtained for felony hit-and-run, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and driving without a license.