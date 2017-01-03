NEWS

Officer at Rolesville High slams girl to the ground in video
Altercation at Rolesville High School (WTVD)

ROLESVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Video sent by an ABC11 Eyewitness shows a girl being picked up and thrown to the ground by an officer at Rolesville High.

In the 9 second video, a group of students were congregated in an area and then the officer slams the girl on the floor. Police said there was a fight at the school Tuesday morning.

An eyewitness said two girls were in a fight and the girl who was thrown to the ground was later involved, but was trying to break things up. Police have not confirmed that information.

Lisa Luten, a spokesperson for Wake County Public Schools, said they are aware of the situation.

"We are in the process of working with Rolesville Police Department to gather all of the details around this incident," Luten said.

After being thrown to the ground, the officer led the girl off with her arms behind her back.

