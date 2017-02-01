Authorities say a hostage situation is underway at the James T. Vaughn state correctional facility in Smyrna, Delaware.No further details about the situation were made available by authorities.Geoffrey Klopp, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, reportedly told the Associated Press he had been told by the Department of Correction commissioner that prison guards had been taken hostage.Spokeswoman Jayme Gravell provided few details, the AP reports, but described the situation as an isolated incident, adding that there was no threat to the public.All of Delaware's state prisons have been placed on lockdown. That includes the Howard Young Correctional Facility in Wilmington, the Baylor Women's Facility in New Castle, and the Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown.Authorities were called to the complex on Paddock Road just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. The original call was for a smoke condition in the building.A number of police officers were seen assembling outside the facility, along with fire trucks and ambulances.According to the department's website, the prison is Delaware's largest correctional facility for men, housing about 2,500 inmates. It houses minimum, medium, and maximum security inmates, and also houses Kent County detainees awaiting trial.It is also the site of the state's death row and where executions were carried out. The prison opened in 1971.This isn't the first hostage situation at the prison.In 2004, an inmate raped a counselor and took her hostage for nearly seven hours at the Smyrna prison, according to an Associated Press report at the time. A department sharpshooter later shot and killed 45-year-old Scott Miller, according to the report, ending the standoff.