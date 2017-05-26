On scene of a drowning at Holt Lake in Johnston Co. One boater dead after trying to free boat from concrete spillway at dam #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/aU8q7S1fSX — AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) May 26, 2017

A man pulled from Holt Lake in Johnston County on Friday has died, officials told ABC11.Authorities told ABC11 an older man was involved in a boating accident near the dam. Crews on the scene said two people were on two boats on the water. One boat got too close to the dam and got stuck.The man got out of his boat to help the other boater and lost his footing, causing him to fall in the lake. He was overcome by the current and drowned, officials said.The other boater was not hurt.North Carolina Wildlife has been notified and is investigating.