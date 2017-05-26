NEWS

Officials: Man pulled from water in Johnston County has died

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials said a man drowned at Johnston County's Holts Lake (WTVD)

JOHNSTON COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man pulled from Holt Lake in Johnston County on Friday has died, officials told ABC11.

Authorities told ABC11 an older man was involved in a boating accident near the dam. Crews on the scene said two people were on two boats on the water. One boat got too close to the dam and got stuck.



The man got out of his boat to help the other boater and lost his footing, causing him to fall in the lake. He was overcome by the current and drowned, officials said.

The other boater was not hurt.

North Carolina Wildlife has been notified and is investigating.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsdrowning
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Victims' relatives confront South Carolina serial killer in court: 'May God have no mercy on his soul'
26 dead in attack on Egyptian Christians
Sheriff: 2-year-old girl pulled from Clayton pond has died
Man arrested at Comicon carrying guns, knives
More News
Top Stories
Emergency crews battle fire at Raleigh townhouse complex
Feds: Man tried to bite flight attendant, jumped from plane
Former Durham student deported after struggle to stay
2 charged in Raleigh triple shooting, murder
Cooper again sues GOP lawmakers over appointment powers
Nurses: Officials withheld women's abnormal test results
Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for benefit concert
Show More
Fayetteville Police arrest teen in February rape case
Man who kept woman in container guilty of 7 murders
Food stamp cuts: What Pres. Trump's budget means for NC
Body believed to be that of missing NC Uber driver
Community looking to replace destroyed fire department
More News
Top Video
Emergency crews battle fire at Raleigh townhouse complex
Man who kept woman in container guilty of 7 murders
Watch: Tables turned on would-be robbers
2 charged in Raleigh triple shooting, murder
More Video