Officials say that they have concluded that a noose found hanging from a tree outside Union Pines High School in Cameron, North Carolina over the weekend was not racially motivated.A spokesperson for Moore County Schools said the noose was not visible during school hours. They were alerted to it by pictures circulating on social media sites and came and took it down.At a news conference Monday afternoon, officials said a student has admitted to hanging the noose, but said it was related to suicide, not racism.No charges will be filed.Officials said teachers and counselors are available to students who want to talk about it."Teen suicide is a very serious matter. Parents should be aware that with increased public awareness and discussions about teen suicide, conversations may occur that require attention and appropriate intervention," said Seth Powers with Moore County Schools.