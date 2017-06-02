NEWS

Officials: Repairs to keep Millbrook Road in Raleigh closed until Wednesday

Hole in Millbrook Road will take days to repair, the City of Raleigh said Wednesday.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Millbrook Road westbound near Shelley Lake has been closed to traffic after a large hole opened in one of the lanes Wednesday afternoon. The road is not expected to open until Wednesday, June 7 at the earliest.

Raleigh Police closed the 900 to 1400 blocks of W. Millbrook Road, from North Hills Drive to Oldtowne Road.

All lanes between the 900 and 1400 blocks of W. Millbrook Road will remain closed for the emergency sewer repair.

Also, the south parking lot of Shelley Lake Park will be closed during the repairs.

Water could be seen rushing underneath the road. Ed Buchan of Raleigh Utilities said a 24-inch sewer main collapsed and caused the hole. It was a cast iron pipe, which suggests it is likely old, perhaps decades old.

The hole is right in the parking lot area for Shelley Lake Park.

Motorists traveling westbound on W. Millbrook Road, by Shelley Lake, will turn right on to North Hills Drive, left on to Lynn Road, left on to Lead Mine Road and right onto W Millbrook Road.

Motorists traveling eastbound on W. Millbrook Road, by Shelley Lake, will turn left on to Lead Mine Road, right on to Lynn Road, right onto North Hills Drive, and left onto W Millbrook Road.

Motorists should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid this area if possible.

