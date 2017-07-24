NEWS

One daughter dead, another in jail after crash is streamed live on Instagram

EMBED </>More Videos

14-year-old daughter Jacquelin Sanchez was killed in a crash happened while her sister Obdulia was live streaming on Instagram. (Merced Sun-star.com & Vikaas Shanker)

FRESNO, Calif. --
Obdulia Sanchez is refusing to talk to CHP investigators about Friday's deadly crash. Her parents are now dealing with the death of one daughter while the other is in jail facing charges of gross vehicular manslaughter charges and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol causing injury.

On Friday, officers say Obdulia and Jacquelin drove from Stockton to Fresno to pick up a 14-year-old friend. All three were driving back to Stockton when the Instagram Live video, and subsequent crash happened, resulting in Jacquelin's death.


The crash was live streamed on Obdulia's private Instagram account, but was then re-posted by one of Obdulia's followers. Thousands have now watched the horrifying crash and the gruesome aftermath.

Obdulia's sister, 14-year-old Jacquelin died after the rollover and Obdulia is seen in the video showing the crash scene and saying, "I (expletive) killed my sister, OK. I know I'm going to jail for life...This is the last thing I wanted to happen.'"

Family members don't know why Obdulia (Lula) Sanchez was doing live streaming before and after a deadly crash Friday. Her father said she does drink alcohol - but not around him. He believes the crash was an accident and says he doesn't know how to feel.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsinstagramtraffic fatalitiescaliforniamerced countyMerced CountyCaliforniaLos Banos
Load Comments
NEWS
18-year-old arrested after allegedly livestreaming deadly car crash
Durham Police seek help finding missing 15-year-old
Woman pleads guilty in fiance's kayak death
Charlie Gard's family ends legal fight: 'We will miss him terribly'
More News
Top Stories
Durham activists outraged over Hip-Hop 'relaxation' drink
Area housing market: Why it's booming, where it's going
Durham Police seek help finding missing 15-year-old
Raleigh neighbors anxious as Hedingham break-ins continue
New Jersey man charged with human trafficking in Cary
Man robs Hillsborough BB&T, makes off with cash
Deputies seek help finding Durham home invasion suspects
Cary men selling used FBI surveillance van on eBay
Show More
Police: Greenville man tried to hire to have wife killed
Woman pleads guilty in fiance's kayak death
NC man shoots into car after seeing girlfriend with ex
NC pastor fighting for daughter arrives in DC
Sheriff: Estranged husband shot wife in murder-suicide
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Monday, July 24, 2017
Area housing market: Why it's booming, where it's going
NC pastor fighting for daughter arrives in DC
Durham activists outraged over Hip-Hop 'relaxation' drink
More Video