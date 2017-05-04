One man in NC Amber Alert case surrenders in Sanford

Here's another picture of Cassidy Bottoms her brother shared with me. Cassidy's mother says Cutler has family in the Sanford area. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/No8322mvrz — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) May 4, 2017

.@myfox8 Forsyth County Deputies tell me Cutler and Townes had a fight last night and split up. Townes told police Cutler and Bottoms are in Sanford. — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) May 4, 2017

Sanford police say one of two men involved in an Amber Alert case out of Forsyth County has surrendered in Sanford.The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has been searching for 15-year-old Cassidy Ann Bottoms.Cassidy was last seen in Winston-Salem with two men, 24-year-old Deshawn Townes and 20-year-old Joffey Lee Cutler.Townes turned himself in along with the Nissan Altima mentioned in the Amber Alert. Sanford Police told ABC11 that Townes is not a suspect, he is a "person of interest."Police say the whereabouts of the two are still unknown.Cassidy was last seen in the 800 block of Old Hollow Road in Winston-Salem.Cassidy is described as white, standing about 5' 1" tall, and weighing around 114 pounds.She has black hair, hazel eyes, and a scar on left lower lip.Cassidy was last seen wearing a black tube top with a V-cut, pink, gray and blue palm tree leggings and black Converse shoes.Cutler is described as a black man standing about 5' 8" tall and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt.The FBI is now assisting in the search for Cassidy.If you have any information regarding this abduction, you are asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at (336)727-2112, (336)727-2112, or call 911 or *HP.