NEWS

One suspect in NC Amber Alert case surrenders in Sanford

EMBED </>More News Videos

Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old in Forsyth County (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

SANFORD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
WGHP-TV reports Sanford police say one of two suspects in an Amber Alert case out of Forsyth County has surrendered in Sanford.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has been searching for 15-year-old Cassidy Ann Bottoms.

Cassidy was last seen in Winston-Salem with two men, 24-year-old Deshawn Towns and 20-year-old Joffey Cutler.

Towns turned himself in along with the Nissan Altima mentioned in the Amber Alert.

Police say the whereabouts of Bottoms and Cutler is still unknown.



Bottoms is described as a white, standing about 5' 1" tall, and weighing around 114 pounds.

She has black hair, hazel eyes, and a scar on left lower lip.

Bottoms was last seen wearing a black tube top with a V-cut, pink, gray and blue palm tree leggings and black Converse shoes.



Cutler is described as a black man standing about 5' 8" tall and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, you are asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at (336)727-2112, (336)727-2112, or call 911 or *HP.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsamber alertWinston-Salem
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Number of people serving life in US prisons is surging, new report says
Senate passes government funding bill
How the new Trumpcare bill could affect health care consumers
House passes Obamacare replacement bill
Funeral held for slain North Carolina corrections officer
More News
Top Stories
Mumps reported in Wake, Orange counties
House GOP votes to gut Obama health care law
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Funeral held for slain North Carolina corrections officer
Probe of NC congressman ends without charges
Oklahoma crews removing riders on stuck roller coaster
Man charged with murder in Raleigh shooting
Show More
Instructor accidentally shoots man in gun training class
Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville reopens after gas leak
Ronald McDonald House residents celebrate Star Wars Day
Woman's 7-hour flight turned into 28-hour nightmare
Man dies after Raleigh stabbing
More News
Top Video
Funeral held for slain North Carolina corrections officer
Oklahoma crews removing riders on stuck roller coaster
Ronald McDonald House residents celebrate Star Wars Day
Man dies after Raleigh stabbing
More Video