One suspect in NC Amber Alert case surrenders in Sanford

SANFORD, North Carolina (WTVD) --WGHP-TV reports Sanford police say one of two suspects in an Amber Alert case out of Forsyth County has surrendered in Sanford.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has been searching for 15-year-old Cassidy Ann Bottoms.
Cassidy was last seen in Winston-Salem with two men, 24-year-old Deshawn Towns and 20-year-old Joffey Cutler.
Towns turned himself in along with the Nissan Altima mentioned in the Amber Alert.
Police say the whereabouts of Bottoms and Cutler is still unknown.
Here's another picture of Cassidy Bottoms her brother shared with me. Cassidy's mother says Cutler has family in the Sanford area. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/No8322mvrz— Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) May 4, 2017
Bottoms is described as a white, standing about 5' 1" tall, and weighing around 114 pounds.
She has black hair, hazel eyes, and a scar on left lower lip.
Bottoms was last seen wearing a black tube top with a V-cut, pink, gray and blue palm tree leggings and black Converse shoes.
.@myfox8 Forsyth County Deputies tell me Cutler and Townes had a fight last night and split up. Townes told police Cutler and Bottoms are in Sanford.— Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) May 4, 2017
Cutler is described as a black man standing about 5' 8" tall and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, you are asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at (336)727-2112, (336)727-2112, or call 911 or *HP.
Report a Typo