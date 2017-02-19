Orange County deputies shoot and kill robbery suspect near Efland

Orange County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a robbery suspect late Saturday night.Mebane Police called for assistance after the suspect reportedly broke into a home and assaulted the two occupants of the home.Authorities said the suspect was armed with a handgun and had fired the gun during the home invasion.Deputies knocked on the front door and the suspect exited holding a gun, which he reportedly raised and pointed at the deputies.The deputies fired shots, fatally injuring the suspect.Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood responded, notified District Attorney James Woodall of the incident and called the State Bureau of Investigations to investigate. The deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure in instances such as this."We want to say that our thoughts and prayers are with the decedent's family and friends," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "The loss of human life under circumstances such as this is tragic and leaves us all asking why."The suspect's name has not yet been released.