Outer Banks tourists, residents make best of 'OBXblackout'

Outer Banks tourist make best of Outer Banks blackout (Credit: icemanjosh/Instagram)

OUTER BANKS (WTVD) --
Before tourists were forced to evacuate the Outer Banks on Saturday, they tried to make the best of out of situation "OBXBlackout."

On Thursday, three cables were damaged by a construction company building a new bridge parallel to Bonner Bridge, causing thousands to lose power.

READ MORE: THE LATEST ON THE OUTER BANKS POWER OUTAGE

However, the incident had vacation goers coming up with some pretty creative ways to enjoy their time off without electricity.

They had to figure out how to do everyday activities like making coffee.



Or cooking dinner.



And for some, the party continued, even in the dark.



Officials estimate that 50,000 people were evacuated from the Outer Banks but not before they made OBXBlackout a trending hashtag on Twitter and Instagram.

While the hashtag seems almost infinite on Twitter, it's been used 149 times on Instagram.

Storyful contributed to this post.
