Hazmat crews are working to contain leaking fuel from an overturned tanker truck Sunday morning.Highway Patrol told our crew on the scene the tanker fueled up around 10 p.m. Saturday night and crashed shortly after on Murchison Road and Bernadine Street.Those roads are still closed while crews work to clear the scene.Officials told our crew the tanker was carrying 8,000 gallons of gasoline.The driver suffered minor injuries.