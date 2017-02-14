  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Death penalty trial of Wake County man accused of killing in-laws
Owner dies after shooting at Durham convenience store

It happened on Guess Road.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department says a man has died after a shooting at a gas station near Guess Road and Fawn Avenue just north of I-85.

It happened during an apparent robbery at a Family Fare/BP just after 7 a.m. Franchise owner John Wesley Pruitt, Jr., 41, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died. Police said another man was also wounded.

Coworkers told ABC11 it happened right after the store opened for business Tuesday morning.

"Then my other boss man called me from Hillandale Road, from that BP, and said 'Have you heard that John got shot?' I said, 'No.' He said 'Yeah, he got shot and robbed after he opened this morning," said James Harper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.


