Pakistan court bans Valentine's Day in capital

A Pakistani judge has banned Valentine's Day celebrations in the country's capital, saying they are against Islamic teachings.Court official Niaz Saleh says the judge ruled Monday on a petition seeking to ban public celebrations in Islamabad. He says the order has been sent to Pakistan's media regulator to ensure a blackout on any Valentine's Day promotions in print or electronic media. A spokesman for the regulator could not immediately be reached for comment.Islamist and right-wing parties in Pakistan view Valentine's Day as vulgar Western import.