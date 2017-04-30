A woman driving on U.S. 1 hit and killed a pedestrian walking on U.S. 1 in Cary early Sunday morning.Authorities said calls came in around 3 a.m. that a man wearing black was walking in the travel lanes of U.S. 1.At 3:12 a.m., the woman hit him.The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.The woman was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. She had three children in the car at the time of the crash.The children were not injured.Authorities have not released the identities of those involved.