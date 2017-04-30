NEWS

Pedestrian walking on U.S. 1 in Cary hit and killed early Sunday morning

(Photo/Shutterstock)

CARY, North Carolina --
A woman driving on U.S. 1 hit and killed a pedestrian walking on U.S. 1 in Cary early Sunday morning.

Authorities said calls came in around 3 a.m. that a man wearing black was walking in the travel lanes of U.S. 1.

At 3:12 a.m., the woman hit him.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. She had three children in the car at the time of the crash.

The children were not injured.

Authorities have not released the identities of those involved.

