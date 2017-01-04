NEWS

Person dies in Orange County camper fire

There was crime scene tape up around the Airstream Travel Trailer.

HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A person is dead after a camper parked near a home in rural Orange County caught fire Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 6,000 block of Lebanon Road between Hillsborough and Mebane.

Pictures from the scene showed crime scene tape up around a silver Airstream Travel Trailer.

Authorities said the cause of the fire was likely accidental and caused by smoking.

The dead person has not been identified pending full notification of next of kin.


