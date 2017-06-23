Pet-hating neighbor has Hoke County family on edge

Ashley Baker's 6-year-old son found the cat's body underneath a car.This isn't the first time one of her animals has been targeted, and now Baker is afraid the violence will continue - or turn on her family members.It's hard for the Baker family to watch the home surveillance video. Look closely, and it shows their cat, "Sweetheart," stumbling back from the red barn in the corner to their house.Baker said Friday she believes her cat was shot by her neighbor, who she said has injured one of her animals before.Another cat, "Lil Bit," was blinded in one eye. Baker claimed that same neighbor kicked him.Sheriff's deputies have questioned the neighbor, but Baker wants to see him held responsible."I'm more afraid of it happening more often, because nothing seems to be done about it," Baker said. "That's why I'm trying to stop that from happening again - not just to me and my family, but to others, too.Even with that surveillance video, the Hoke County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 that they don't have enough to charge the neighbor.In the meantime, the Bakers said they are not taking any chances with their safety - they are looking for a new place to live.