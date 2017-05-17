NEWS

Police: 2 dead in shooting at southeast Raleigh home

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh police called to a shooting at Mackinac Island Lane and Spanglers Spring Road. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people dead inside a home in southeast Raleigh.

It happened just before 4:40 a.m. at Mackinac Island Lane and Spanglers Spring Road.


Authorities said two men died in the shooting, but it was not domestic related. They also tell ABC11 that two children and a woman were also inside the home when the shooting happened. It is unclear if they were injured.



ABC11 will update this story as details become available.

Related Topics:
newsshootingRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
5 dead, including infant in I-95 crash near SC border
Comey documented Trump request to drop Flynn investigation in memo: Source
Trump didn't know source of information shared with Russia, adviser says
Human remains found in wooded area of Orange County
More News
Top Stories
5 dead, including infant in I-95 crash near SC border
Comey documented Trump request to drop Flynn investigation in memo: Source
Fight continues for Durham toddler with rare syndrome
An unexpected danger emerges for first responders
Human remains found in wooded area of Orange County
Watch ABC11's town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Troopers ID woman killed in Johnston County crash
Show More
Burr wants to talk to people at Trump-Russia meeting
Vehicle strikes, seriously injures 2 pedestrians in Chapel Hill
Raleigh man relates arduous battle with heroin addiction
New security video shows skull-mask robber raking in cash
50,000 NC children could lose food assistance benefits
More News
Top Video
5 dead, including infant in I-95 crash near SC border
An unexpected danger emerges for first responders
Burr wants to talk to people at Trump-Russia meeting
Top 10 things we learned from Day 1 at ACC meetings
More Video