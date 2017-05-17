Police: 2 dead in shooting at southeast Raleigh home

Now confirmed by @raleighpolice: Two people are dead after a shooting at a home on Spanglers Spring Rd, it's not a domestic incident. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/bN4nBekUAT — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) May 17, 2017

Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people dead inside a home in southeast Raleigh.It happened just before 4:40 a.m. at Mackinac Island Lane and Spanglers Spring Road.Authorities said two men died in the shooting, but it was not domestic related. They also tell ABC11 that two children and a woman were also inside the home when the shooting happened. It is unclear if they were injured.ABC11 will update this story as details become available.