Police: 3 reports of sex assault at NCSU student housing

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --North Carolina State Univerity police are investigating three separate reports of sexual assault that allegedly occurred Friday night on campus.
Authorities said the assaults happened at a party in Wolf Village. The three female victims told authorities that they knew the alleged male offenders.
The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made in the case.
If you have any knowledge about these incidents, please contact the NCSU Police Department at (919) 515-3000.