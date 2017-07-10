NEWS

Police body cam captures man proposing to his girlfriend during arrest

EMBED </>More Videos

Police body cam captures man proposing to his girlfriend during arrest (WTVD)

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma --
An Oklahoma man popped the question while he was handcuffed and under arrest for felony warrants.

Police body cameras caught the moment 35-year-old Brandon Thompson got down on one knee.

Officers say Thompson asked if he could propose before they took him away. They moved his handcuffs from behind his back to his front so he could put the ring on her finger.

Thompson's new fiancée celebrated by bailing him out of jail. The couple says they will set a date once Thompson's legal problems are resolved.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsarrestmarriageengagementbody camerasnational
Load Comments
NEWS
Police: Man wanted in NC slaying arrested in Maryland
1 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Cincinnati-area home
Conway: No meaningful information received in Trump Jr's meeting with Russian lawyer
Trump now says Russia-US cyber security unit can't happen
Friends of college graduate beaten to death say he was a 'peacemaker'
More News
Top Stories
Crash downs power lines, closes Raleigh roadway
Judge OKs completion of huge house on NC Outer Banks
Back to school today for some students
Missing swimmer found along North Carolina beach
Conway: No meaningful information received in Trump Jr's meeting with Russian lawyer
Woman injured in officer-involved shooting on I-40
Police: Man cuts woman with scissors, tries to rape her
Show More
Search underway for suspects who robbed Food Lion
Raleigh police seek public's help searching for burglar
Woman: Wendy's chicken nugget argument lead to attack
WATCH: Tennessee cyclist struck in hit-and-run
Triangle residents take advantage of 'brunch bill'
More News
Top Video
Crash downs power lines, closes Raleigh roadway
Police: Man cuts woman with scissors, tries to rape her
Raleigh police seek public's help in search for burglar
WATCH: Tennessee cyclist struck in hit-and-run
More Video