Police charge Fayetteville man with rape

Randall Conrad II (Credit: Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police have arrested a man for a rape that occurred on Sept. 4, 2016.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit said 24-year-old Randall Conrad II turned himself in on Friday. Police said Conrad was the victim's acquaintance.

Conrad, of Cambridge Arms Drive, has been charged with second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree forcible sex offense.

Conrad was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he remains under a $100,000 secured bond.

