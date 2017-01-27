Police charge Fayetteville man with rape

Fayetteville police have arrested a man for a rape that occurred on Sept. 4, 2016.Detectives with the Special Victims Unit said 24-year-old Randall Conrad II turned himself in on Friday. Police said Conrad was the victim's acquaintance.Conrad, of Cambridge Arms Drive, has been charged with second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree forcible sex offense.Conrad was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he remains under a $100,000 secured bond.